Condolences pour in for 'iconic' fashion designer Rodricks

Prominent personalties from political and film world on Wednesday condoled the death of renowned fashion designer Wendell Rodricks and hailed him as an iconic figure. The internationally-famed fashion designer died at his home in Colvale village in North Goa on Wednesday evening at the age of 59.

A Padma Shri award-winning designer and known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist. Union minister Smriti Irani paid tributes to Rodricks and hailed him as one of Indias most renowned designers.

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Wendell Rodricks, one of the Indias most renowned designers. My heartfelt condolence to his loved ones, May his soul rest in peace," she tweeted. Another Union minister Shripad Naik, the Member of Parliament from North Goa, described him as an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry.

Extremely saddened to hear the sad demise of one of Goas and countrys iconic designer Padmashri Wendell Rodrick!, an iconic figure in the Indian fashion industry. "May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Naik tweeted.

Film director Onir tweeted, Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @wendellrodricks sudden demise. "Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project... the museum of costumes in Goa. Loving and warm...will always cherish the week I spent with him this Nov in Goa..

