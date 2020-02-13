Ritu Kumar remembers ‘champion’ Wendell Rodricks

The sudden demise of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks is an irreparable loss to the Indian fashion industry, said ace couturier Ritu Kumar on Thursday. The veteran designer, who is returning to the runway with her signature line after over a decade with a showcase at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, said she was supposed to meet Rodricks at her showcase.

"He was a very close friend. I was hoping to see him on today's show as he was one of the firm believers of sustainability. He was a champion and was one of the more rounded persons in the fashion industry,” the designer told PTI here. The Goa-based Rodricks passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Colvale village at the age of 59, reportedly due to heart attack.

Rodricks was working on his Moda Goa Muesum, dedicated to the history of Goan costumes, and Kumar said she was equally excited to help him on the project. "He had given up designing and started collecting artifacts from various homes in Goa and was putting up a museum. I was supposed to work with him on his museum.

"It’s sad he has gone before the museum opened. He is gone to soon. I’m still in shock and will miss him,” she said. PTI SHD BK BK

