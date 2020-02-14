Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details
The Wikipedia page of Wentworth shows Wentworth Season 8 will be released on April 28, 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia. It is officially confirmed but the series creators, producers and actors are totally silent on the plot to avoid any kind of speculations and rumors. The viewers in Australia have severely enjoyed Season 7 until the end of July 2019 and now they ardently want to know what can happen in the next season.

Here we would have the latest updates on Wentworth Season 8. Before getting more into it in details, let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark end to the Australian television drama programme. Earlier, the series creators declared that the show would continue until 2021. The upcoming season would be consisting of 10 episodes.

When is Wentworth Season 8 going to be released? Although there has been no announcement on the exact release date, the Wikipedia page of Wentworth shows Season 8 will be released on April 28, 2020.

All the previous seasons, since the series' launch in 2013, were premiered either in April, May or June of every year. Thus, the release of Season 8 was quite expected in any of these months.

Here we will see the names of cast members. Kate Atkinson, Robbie J. Magasiva and Katrina Milosevic will be reprising their characters in Wentworth Season 8 as Vera Bennett, Will Jackson and Susan Jenkins respectively. Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe will be returning as The Freak in Season 8. With The Freak's (confirmed) returning, many fans may be wondering how a dead person can be resurrected in a normal drama series. The executive producer, Jo Porter reminded the viewers in a media conversation that there was never any DNA confirmation to ensure that the corpse buried in the box was The Freak's body. Porter indirectly tried to hint that The Freak is absolutely alive.

Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter and Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell will be seen in Wentworth Season 8. Foxtel already announced the addition of Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes in the eighth season. They will be playing the roles Lou Kelly, Ann Reynolds and Reb Keane respectively.

"Wentworth has been the shining star of Foxtel's extensive slate of Australian dramas and we are very proud to call 'action' on the new season. We are indebted to the remarkable creative talent involved and to showcase the outstanding line-up of actors who bring to life this compelling series," Foxtel executive director of Television Brian Walsh said.

Never miss the premiere of Wentworth Season 8 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates related to this Australian series including other television series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 latest updates, Anthony Byrne gives production-status on Instagram

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency NIA failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year. She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspende...

Shah chairs high-level meet to review status of 'Bharat Ke Veer'

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the status of Bharat Ke Veer fund-raising initiative by his Ministry on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces, is currently underway.Border Security Force...

Inter-governmental negotiations meant to achieve UNSC reform, not endless debate: G4

The G4 nations of Brazil, Germany, Japan and India have asserted that the mandate of the United Nations Inter-Governmental Negotiations is to achieve the long-pending reforms of the UNSC and not endlessly debate it. The Inter-Governmental N...

KLM apologises after airliner crew's coronavirus toilet note sparks outrage in S.Korea

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, offered a public apology on Friday after a crew member sparked online outrage by posting a sign in Korean saying passengers on a recent flight were not allowed to use a toilet because of the new coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020