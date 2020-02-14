Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Wentworth Season 8 is definitely one of the most anticipated television series in Australia. It is officially confirmed but the series creators, producers and actors are totally silent on the plot to avoid any kind of speculations and rumors. The viewers in Australia have severely enjoyed Season 7 until the end of July 2019 and now they ardently want to know what can happen in the next season.

Here we would have the latest updates on Wentworth Season 8. Before getting more into it in details, let us notify you that Wentworth Season 9 will mark end to the Australian television drama programme. Earlier, the series creators declared that the show would continue until 2021. The upcoming season would be consisting of 10 episodes.

When is Wentworth Season 8 going to be released? Although there has been no announcement on the exact release date, the Wikipedia page of Wentworth shows Season 8 will be released on April 28, 2020.

All the previous seasons, since the series' launch in 2013, were premiered either in April, May or June of every year. Thus, the release of Season 8 was quite expected in any of these months.

Here we will see the names of cast members. Kate Atkinson, Robbie J. Magasiva and Katrina Milosevic will be reprising their characters in Wentworth Season 8 as Vera Bennett, Will Jackson and Susan Jenkins respectively. Fucking Adelaide actress Pamela Rabe will be returning as The Freak in Season 8. With The Freak's (confirmed) returning, many fans may be wondering how a dead person can be resurrected in a normal drama series. The executive producer, Jo Porter reminded the viewers in a media conversation that there was never any DNA confirmation to ensure that the corpse buried in the box was The Freak's body. Porter indirectly tried to hint that The Freak is absolutely alive.

Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak, Bernard Curry as Jake Stewart, Leah Purcell as Rita Connors, Susie Porter as Marie Winter and Rarriwuy Hick as Ruby Mitchell will be seen in Wentworth Season 8. Foxtel already announced the addition of Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes in the eighth season. They will be playing the roles Lou Kelly, Ann Reynolds and Reb Keane respectively.

"Wentworth has been the shining star of Foxtel's extensive slate of Australian dramas and we are very proud to call 'action' on the new season. We are indebted to the remarkable creative talent involved and to showcase the outstanding line-up of actors who bring to life this compelling series," Foxtel executive director of Television Brian Walsh said.

Never miss the premiere of Wentworth Season 8 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates related to this Australian series including other television series.

Also Read: Peaky Blinders Season 6 latest updates, Anthony Byrne gives production-status on Instagram

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.