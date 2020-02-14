Anupam Kher collaborating with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, USA for diverse culture hub in NY

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is working on a collaboration with the US branch of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to make the institution a pre-eminent "cultural and human hub" for actors and artistes from across diverse ethnicities and a platform for "exchange of stories, inspirations". Kher, who performed his long-running autobiographical one-man play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' at Bhavan last week, said he is collaborating with the institution to make it into a "culture hub", which will serve as the epicentre of talent and inspirational stories.

"New York is the cultural capital of diversity. The amount of diverse people who live in this city, you will not see anywhere else in the world. I want Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to become a culture hub, not only for Indian artistes and performers, but for artistes from other ethnicities," Kher told PTI. Kher is focussing on various formats that will see stand-up comedians, poetry readings, plays, laughter clubs and interactive sessions at Bhavan, offering a creative and artistic space to newcomers and veterans alike.

"The vision is endless, there are immense possibilities," he said, adding that New York is home to artistes and musicians of diverse backgrounds and they will benefit and contribute to the institute's cultural standing. "We will have human exchange of information and stories. We communicate more through emojis these days than through actual conversations. Everybody has a story to tell, everyone has a biopic and some stories need to be told. At Bhavan, we will share inspirational stories of how to deal with life. It will be a listening centre," he added.

Kher had transformed Bhavan into a full-fledged theatre as he performed his over two hour-long play before eminent guests, including India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin and Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty as well as prominent members of the Indian-American community including Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, USA Dr. Navin Mehta and attorney Ravi Batra. Post his performance, Akbaruddin praised Kher, saying, "What we saw was a master craftsman in action. All of us owe you a debt of gratitude because to keep a spellbound audience enthralled for so long is not what ordinary people can do."

Chakravorty underscored that Kher wore the hats of an accomplished actor, a director, producer, teacher and a writer with aplomb. The play was presented on February 8 by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, USA, and Kher's acting institute Actor Prepares, Mumbai.

The actor plans to perform the play, which is in its 15th year, across other US cities in the coming months. Kher, who currently plays Dr. Vijay Kapoor on the popular NBC drama "New Amsterdam" , is also working on a new American play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.