Kunal Kemmu to walk for designer Kunal Anil Tanna LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu is set to turn the showstopper for designer Kunal Anil Tanna at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. The actor said he enjoys the minimalistic approach of the designer and is looking forward to bring his vision on the ramp.

"I'm looking forward to walking for Kunal Anil Tanna at LFW. This uber talented designer’s craftsmanship is truly commendable. His designs are minimalistic and classic yet elegant and stylishly fashionable," Kunal said in a statement. For his collection titld "Elemantary", the Mumbai-based designer has used layering to suit the summer heat and has juxtaposed ethnic structuring with athleisure vibe.

Tanna will present his Summer/Resort 2020 collection on the last day of the fashion gala.

