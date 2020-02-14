Left Menu
Justin Bieber releases new album 'Changes'

Pop singer Justin Bieber released his much-anticipated new album 'Changes' on Friday.

The official poster of the album 'Changes' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pop singer Justin Bieber released his much-anticipated new album 'Changes' on Friday. The 25-year-old shared the news of his album release on Instagram by sharing a brief snippet of the original song.

The two minutes and 16-seconds long audio falls dominantly on the softer side. The singer's wife, Hailey Baldwin, was all praise for him and extended her congratulations for the album release.

As she shared a poster of the album on Instagram, she wrote in the captions: "couldn't be happier that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing album baby. #CHANGES" Bieber's album also features 'Yummy', 'Get Me', and 'Intentions.' (ANI)

