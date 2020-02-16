Left Menu
Want to reinvent myself with every film: Tara Sutaria

  Mumbai
  Updated: 16-02-2020 13:32 IST
  Created: 16-02-2020 13:30 IST
Actor Tara Sutaria says she is happy to have started her Bollywood career at a time when great parts are being written for women. Tara, who started her career as a child artiste with Disney India show "Big Bada Boom" (2010), made her Bollywood debut last year with "Student of the Year 2".

The 24-year-old actor said she aims to surprise the audiences with every film. "These are really exciting times for women in the movies. There are great opportunities for us. The kind of roles I want to do, the list is endless and the next film I'm doing something not many people expect me to do. I want to reinvent myself with every film," Tara told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 here.

Her last big-screen outing was "Marjaavaan" and the actor will next be seen in "Tadap" , the Hindi remake of Telugu hit "RX 100", which marks the Bollywood debut of actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan. "We have shot most of the film. We shot in Mussoorie where I also shot for my first film 'Student of the Year 2'. I'm looking forward to the film."

Tara said she does not want to limit herself to acting and wishes to expand her repertoire in other aspects of filmmaking. "I always wanted to be a singer and I'm delighted I got a chance to act too. I'm really looking forward to the next few years and hopefully, I will get a chance to sing in my films as well. I hope to sing in my next film and carry that forward. I would also like to direct someday," she said.

At the LFW, Tara walked for designer Punit Balana's collection "The Royal Bagh", inspired by Sisodia Rani Palace Garden of Jaipur. "Punit is someone I'm fond of personally. We have worked together for a couple of times now. I have worn his clothes for my film promotions and it's really nice to walk for him. His clothes are easy, fun, feminine and elegant," she said.

The actor added she has always been passionate about fashion. "Fashion is something I have always loved. Anything to do with designing -- be it decor, fashion or styling -- I have always paid attention to it. Also in my line of work, it is a big part. I'm passionate about art and music, so I would love to do a crossover between fashion and music."

The LFW concludes on Sunday.

