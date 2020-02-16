Even Harrison Ford couldn't believe deceased Han Solo could return to 'Rise of Skywalker'

Actor Harrison Ford himself was shocked that his deceased character Han Solo from 'Rise of Skywalker' could return to the movie. Earlier, character Han Solo's son Kylo Ren, essayed by actor Adam Driver, left him dead in the 2015 Star Wars sequel 'The Force Awakens'.

Recalling a conversation with the director J.J Abrams, Ford said: "When JJ asked me to do it, I said, 'Are you kidding? I'm dead!' To which the director replied: 'Sorta dead. You can do this,' reported USA Today.

Ford further revealed to the outlet that the director had not written anything at that time but he confirmed it is going to be great. Ford also explained that his character's return to the movie was pivotal to Kylo Ren's growth.

"It was a useful addition to the story and the continuing development of Adam Driver's character," Ford said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.