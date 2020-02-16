Left Menu
Development News Edition

India has become an inspiration for designers across the globe: Kunal Rawal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 18:22 IST
India has become an inspiration for designers across the globe: Kunal Rawal

Indian textiles and craftsmanship have become global favourites, believes fashion designer Kunal Rawal. The couturier, who is a go-to-person for Bollywood's male brigade, said Indian cuts are making their way to the international ramp, thereby opening doors for homegrown labels to expand their market.

"Our products are crossing boundaries. Like my label, we have clients all across the globe as men internationally are opening up to experimentation. The design aesthetics are not bound by a region. “I perceive my work not as an Indian designer label, retailing only in India, as one of the biggest trends today is cross-cultural influences," Rawal told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

The designer believes it is the most exciting time to be in the fashion industry as global market is now accepting towards Indian sensibilities. "Whether it's the arts and crafts, whether it's the manufacturing, international designers do all their textures over here. Like 'sherwani' has got multiple updates on western runways, and kurtas have taken the shape of long shirts.

"India has been very much a source of inspiration for a lot of the designers all over the world. It's really exciting to see our labels do well. This has happened a lot in the past, but with western designs. But now, people are focusing on what India has to offer," he said. For Rawal who got into fashion for the love of textiles, it was always about experimenting with fabrics, and with his latest collection 'Rousing', the designer has taken it a notch higher by using the technique of photosensitivity.

The concept, he said, would make his clients enjoy two different looks in one outfit as the fabric changes colour on exposure to sun. "I've been lucky enough to be able to create, tweak and manipulate my fabrics, which is a big aspect of the garment. I love the surprise factor. It's that fun quotient that I personally enjoy a lot but I also keep a check on the viability of the garment. I'm really happy with how we're putting this concept out as you literally get two outfits in one," he added.

The collection, inspired by Mumbai, is all about functionality and versatility. For the first time, Rawal has presented metal detailing in traditional wear and combined digital prints with embroidery. Rawal showcased his collection on the last day of the LFW against the backdrop of Bandra Sea Link. Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal was the showstopper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus even as India assured that it will provide all possible assistance to its nationals on the ship to return home after they test nega...

British-era laws need introspection, change, says Maha CM

There was need for introspection and change in British-era laws keeping in view changes insociety, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said at a law conference organised here by Maharashtra and Goa BarCouncil on Sunday. Speaking on ...

UPDATE 2-China's Evergrande to offer discount for all properties on sale in Feb, March

China Evergrande Group, the third-largest developer by sales in the country, said on Sunday that it will offer a 25 discount for all properties on sales from Feb 18 to Feb 29.The incentives come as property firms fear that the coronavirus o...

World News Roundup: Yemen's airstrikes kill 31 civilians; Nepal evacuates 175 citizens and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.EU must develop appetite for power, Borrell saysEuropean Union governments need to be willing to intervene in international crises or risk prolonging paralysis in their foreign policy, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020