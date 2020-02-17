First poster of 'Kaamyaab' out!

The first look of Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Kaamyaab' was on Monday released by its makers. The movie is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Red Chillies Entertainment shared the first look from the movie and announced that the trailer of the flick will be released on Tuesday.

Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted, "Daaku se leke Doctor, Police se leke Mafia...Get ready for the #ExtraSeExtraordinary kahaani of a character actor! #Kaamyaab trailer out tomorrow." In the poster, Sanjay is seen in six different avatars in a row from a dacoit to a doctor and actor. The poster also displays the message "Extra se Extraordinary". Sanjay will be essaying the role of a struggling actor in the movie. The trailer of the film will be released on Tuesday.

The flick will be a cinematic portrayal of the hardships faced by struggling actors in Indian cinema. The film will hit the big theatres on March 6 this year. The movie will also feature Deepal Dobriyal in a pivotal role. Besides 'Kaamyaab', Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is currently working on Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Bob Biswas', shooting of which is currently underway in Kolkata. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.