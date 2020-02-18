Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic 'Run Lola Run'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 10:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 10:02 IST
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic 'Run Lola Run'
Actor Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: ANI

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin are set to lead the Hindi adaptation of acclaimed German thriller "Run Lola Run" , the makers announced Tuesday. Titled "Looop Lapeta", the film is billed as new age thriller comedy and will be directed by Aakash Bhatia. It is slated for a January 29, 2021 release.

The 1998 German original, starring Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu, follows a woman who needs to arrange 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend. The actors also took to Instagram to share the news.

"Right, so here's yet another announcement from my stable. I'm on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment's crazy thriller-comedy, 'LOOOP LAPETA', an adaptation of the cult classic 'Run Lola Run'. "Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony," wrote Taapsee.

Tahir said he had watched "Run Lola Run" as a child and it was an unbelievable feeling to star in the film's Hindi take. "Stoked to announce our thriller-comedy "LOOOP LAPETA", which will keep you spinning in loops, quite literally!

"Can't wait to board the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, the beyond incredible Taapsee, and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment and Sony Pictures India," he wrote. "Looop Lapeta" is a Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment production.

While Taapsee will next be seen in "Thappad", Tahir's upcoming release is "'83".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by coronavirus

Eds Changes slug San Francisco, Feb 18 AFP Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic, the US tech giant said Monday, warning that iPhone supplies worldwide would also be impacted, underlinin...

Neymar's PSG return "changes everything" for Dortmund clash: Tuchel

The return of Neymar from a rib injury in time for Tuesdays Champions League last 16 clash at Borussia Dortmund changes almost everything... and brings a lot of confidence to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates, coach Thomas Tuchel said. Tuc...

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020