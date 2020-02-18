Ozzy Osbourne calls off 2020 North American tour amid health problems

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled the North American trek of his "No More Tours 2" amid a series of health problems. The news comes almost a month after the musician revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis. Last year, Osbourne, 71, suffered a fall that required surgery.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Monday, the singer-songwriter said he is pulling out from the shows to undergo medical treatment in Switzerland in April. "I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a s**t year. Unfortunately, I won't be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time," he said. According to Osbourne's official website, refunds are available at the original point of purchase. And, ticketholders who purchased the "No More Tours 2" tickets will have early access to tickets when the next tour is announced.

His new album "Ordinary Man" will be released on February 21.

