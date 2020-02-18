Jmmy Carter documentary opening Tribeca Film Festival 2020

Documentary on former US president Jimmy Carter will be the opening film at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. Mary Wharton has directed the documentary feature.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the world premiere will take place on April 15 at New York's Beacon Theatre. It will be followed by live performances from Willie Nelson, whose archival footage is featured in the documentary, and musical director Paul Shaffer.

Titled " Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President", the documentary focuses on the role of popular music and Carter's passion for it in helping propel the Georgia peanut farmer to the White House. "The film accurately captures my love for all music and the importance music has played in my personal and professional life. I remain hopeful and believe that music can serve to bring us together as a nation.

"Rosalynn and I are pleased with the fine film Mary and Chris have made and thank all those involved for telling this story. We are thrilled that it will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival,"Carter said in a statement. Bill Flanagan has penned the Chris Farrell-produced documentary.

It will feature interviews of Carter and archival footage of performances from Nelson, Aretha Franklin, Jimmy Buffett, and Paul Simon. "We witness the power of art inspiring change and the positive impact of citizens raising their voices against injustice every day.

"As filmmakers, we were inspired to create the Tribeca Film Festival after 9/11 because we believe in the power of art to restore community and inspire change. Mary and Chris' film, likewise, is a testament to that power," Tribeca co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said. The 19th annual Tribeca Film Festival is set to run from April 15 to 26.

