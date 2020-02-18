Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' to release on June 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:46 IST
'Bunty Aur Babli 2' to release on June 26

"Bunty Aur Babli 2" will hit the theatres countrywide on June 26, the makers announced on Tuesday. The film, being touted as a "rebooted sequel", reunites Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan after 11 years.

Rani, who featured opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the original 2005 crime comedy, will reprise her role in the new movie. Saif replaces Abhishek as the titular Bunty in the project, which will also feature "Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi and "The Forgotten Army" actor Sharvari.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be directed by Varun Sharma, who has previously worked as an assistant director on YRF blockbusters "Sultan" and "Tiger Zinda Hai". "For the whole of India, 'Bunty Aur Babli' is and will always be part of the cinema that we watched while growing up. It is truly a much-loved film and has huge nostalgia value attached to it.

"When we were designing the logo of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', we were certain that we will keep the original logo as it pays perfect homage to the first film that is part of India's pop culture history. I'm guessing this move will be much loved by cine-lovers as it evokes a big sense of nostalgia," the director said in a statement. According to the makers, the sequel takes a time leap of a decade and will feature two pairs of the eponymous con duo -- Rani and Saif, and Siddhant and Sharvari.

Rani and Saif last starred together on 2008's "Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic" . Before that, they gave blockbuster "Hum Tum" and also featured in "Ta Ra Rum Pum" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dutch appeals court reinstates $50 billion award for Yukos shareholders

A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday overturned a lower courts annulment of a 50 billion award to shareholders in the now defunct Russian oil giant Yukos.Yukos Oil went bankrupt in 2006 after its former chief Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell out with ...

Old people, patients with existing conditions most prone to die from coronavirus infection: Study

People infected with the novel coronavirus who are more than 80 years old have the highest chances of dying from infection of all age groups, according to the largest study since the highly contagious outbreak began in China, with details o...

Coronavirus cases top 500 on cruise ship off Japan

Yokohama, Feb 18 AFP Another 88 people aboard a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said Tuesday, as those free of the disease hoped they were spending their last night on board before disembarking. T...

AICTE bars universities from offering PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously

Government or private universities will no longer be able to offer both PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously and will have to chose either of the two, the All India Council of Technical Education AICTE has said. The technical and management ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020