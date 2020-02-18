Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sooni Taraporevala says 'Yeh Ballet' not another slum story

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:55 IST
Sooni Taraporevala says 'Yeh Ballet' not another slum story
Image Credit: Storyblocks

"Salaam Bombay" and "The Namesake" writer Sooni Taraporevala's directorial "Yeh Ballet" follows two dancers from Mumbai slums trying to make a mark in the "elite" genre of ballet, and the director says this contrast makes the film special. The film is based on the story of Amiruddin Shah and Manish Chauhan and charts their journey as they travel across the globe training at reputed institutions like London's Royal Ballet Academy and Oregan Ballet Theatre in the US.

Prior to establishing themselves in the international circuit, Amiruddin and Manish trained under Israeli-American mentor Yehuda Maor. "I didn't want to tell a slum story. They are from economically challenged backgrounds, but they don't like being called slum boys. The focus was not on slums but on these two boys trying to make a mark in a field that is far away from their experiences.

"Ballet is a niche kind of dance form in India, it is very elite and boys don't pursue it at all. For these boys, who have never heard Classical music to have progressed in two years to such an extent that one of them is now in Royal Ballet on a full scholarship, that's the achievement," Sooni told PTI in an interview here. She said "Yeh Ballet" shows talent has no boundaries if given the right opportunity to shine.

"It shows how much talent is there in this country, given the right opportunity, given that somebody recognizes and nurtures that talent. Unfortunately in this country a lot of talent goes waste, it is not recognized and nurtured. In this particular instance it was helped and what wonderful result came out." The film features Manish reprising his own part and Achintya Bose as Amir. Sooni said they also wanted Amiruddin on board, but he couldn't join the project as he is currently training in Royal Ballet.

"Amir's focus should be on that and not on a film. Achintya is really good at it, he is going to be a star. Manish is very happy. He relived it." Produced by Roy Kapur Films, "Yeh Ballet" will be out on Netflix on February 21.

Sooni has explored this inspiring story earlier for her first virtual reality film, which was backed by Anand Gandhi. "The short film which I made is the same with Anand Gandhi. My son was working with Anand because he wanted to do virtual reality and they were encouraging directors to explore virtual reality and they asked me if I want to do a short film. I was up for it.

"They gave me a list of subjects and this was one of them. I had learnt ballet as a kid so I know the world. I was totally intrigued about the story. When I first saw the boys, I had tears in my eyes. That's how the story happened," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Dutch appeals court reinstates $50 billion award for Yukos shareholders

A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday overturned a lower courts annulment of a 50 billion award to shareholders in the now defunct Russian oil giant Yukos.Yukos Oil went bankrupt in 2006 after its former chief Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell out with ...

Old people, patients with existing conditions most prone to die from coronavirus infection: Study

People infected with the novel coronavirus who are more than 80 years old have the highest chances of dying from infection of all age groups, according to the largest study since the highly contagious outbreak began in China, with details o...

Coronavirus cases top 500 on cruise ship off Japan

Yokohama, Feb 18 AFP Another 88 people aboard a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said Tuesday, as those free of the disease hoped they were spending their last night on board before disembarking. T...

AICTE bars universities from offering PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously

Government or private universities will no longer be able to offer both PGDM and MBA courses simultaneously and will have to chose either of the two, the All India Council of Technical Education AICTE has said. The technical and management ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020