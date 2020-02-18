Left Menu
Development News Edition

We feed off each other's performance: Neena Gupta on chemistry with Gajraj Rao

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:14 IST
We feed off each other's performance: Neena Gupta on chemistry with Gajraj Rao
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (neena_gupta)

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" may follow the love story of two men, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, but for "Badhaai Ho!" fans the highlight of the film is the heartwarming equation between another on-screen couple. As a middle-aged couple Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao's affable romance in 2018's comedy-drama, which also starred Ayushmann, was a driving force in the success of the film, and the duo is aiming to recreate the magic with the upcoming movie.

But Neena said their on-screen chemistry has evolved with time as Gajraj was initially "very reserved". "During 'Badhaai Ho!', he used to be very reserved and quiet. He used to take a lot of permissions during the scenes which really irritated me initially. 'Neena Ji may I put my head on your lap like this, 'Can I do this or that?'

"But eventually when we started rehearsing, it became easy. Now both of us joke around and pull each other's legs. We are very comfortable both mentally and physically. We are able to feed off each other's performance and people can see that comfort on-screen which translates into easy chemistry," the veteran actor told PTI in an interview here. In "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" , Neena plays Sunaina whom she describes as a woman who, despite living under the shadow of her husband makes sure she gets what she wants.

"She is one of those housewives that you find in households where the man of the house is the decision-maker, but in her own way she is very smartly able to do what she wants," she added. The 60-year-old actor, who is a National School of Drama graduate, said she had to keep her theatre learning aside to play the role.

"It's a more farcical script. So I had to up my 'sur' by a lot. The tone of the dialogues and script was so set that if I tried to do improvise I could understand I was not getting the punch on time because of that. So I had to stop doing that and completely surrender to the director's vision." Also a director, Neena said, she has no plans to go behind the camera as she is having the time of her life as an actor.

In the late 1990s-2000s, she directed successful TV series, such as "Saans" and "Siski" , in which she also featured, and "Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr" . "I've missed acting a lot. I'm enjoying my acting too much to go back to direction now. But at the back of my mind, I'm always working on 'Saans 2' and it will happen when it will," she said.

Besides her acting skills, Neena has been in the headlines for her style statement. But the actor said she has always been "very fashionable".

"It's just that people think they are discovering me as this fashion diva because I have started putting pictures on my Instagram," she quipped. Neena has a long list of projects including Amazon series "Panchayat", which reunites her with Jitendra; an untitled cross-border film with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh; and Netflix's reality-based show "Masaba Masaba", in which she will feature with her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Directed by debutant Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" is scheduled to be released on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Blast in HP school lab: Two injured students being treated at PGI Chandigarh

Two class 12 students who were critically injured in an explosion inside a schools chemistry laboratory here were referred to PGI Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday. Five students were injured in...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

New Zealands Ross Taylor will celebrate his 100th test in the series-opener against India this week and the veteran batsman says he has no intention of winding down his international career as he nears his 36th birthday. UPCOMINGSOCCER SOCC...

UPDATE 2-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday acquitted businessman Osman Kavala and eight others over their alleged role in the Gezi Park protests of 2013, delivering a surprise ruling in a case that had drawn criticism from Western allies and rights groups....

Egnyte Launches Next-Gen Content Services Platform for Businesses to Manage Risk and Accelerate Growth in the Content Critical Era

&#160;Egnyte, the leader in cloud content security and collaboration, today announced the launch of its next-generation content services platform, delivering a unified approach to content governance, privacy, compliance, and workflow automa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020