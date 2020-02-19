Left Menu
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan announce engagement on Instagram

American actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee set social media abuzz by announcing that they are now engaged.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan announce engagement on Instagram
The heartwarming picture appeared on the Instagram pages of both the actors (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actors Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee set social media abuzz by announcing that they are now engaged. The lovebirds took to Instagram on Tuesday (local time) and posted their pictures where they can be seen displaying affection towards each other.

The heartwarming picture appeared on the Instagram pages of both the actors. The one on Steve Kazee's page came with the caption which said: "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

Meanwhile, the same picture on Dewan's Instagram profile was captioned: "A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart." According to E! News, the couple had already been planning for a future together so this announcement doesn't come as a big surprise.

Less than a month ago, Jenna and Steve broke the news of the first child they are expecting, E! reported further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Time not ripe for women officers to get into combat roles: Western Command GOC

Western Command GOC Lt Gen R P Singh has hailed the Supreme Court order on giving permanent commission to women officers in the Army, but said time is not ripe for them to get into combat roles. Talking to reporters after an investiture cer...

Suicide by family: Ex-DIG, four other get 8-year-jail  

A former DIG and four others were sentenced to eight-year imprisonment by a local court in a 2004 case in which a family of five had committed suicide, blaming the accused for the extreme step. A serving DSP of the Punjab Police was also se...

Sri Lanka to withdraw from co-sponsorship of UN rights body resolution on war crimes

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that his government will withdraw from co-sponsoring a UN Human Rights Council resolution on accountability for war crimes. His statement came days after the US imposed travel re...

Cabinet approves Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen till 2024-25

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen SBMG till 2024-25, which will focus on Open Defecation Free Plus ODF Plus, which includes ODF sustainability...
