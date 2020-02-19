Independent cinema is celebrated today: producer Guneet Monga

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga says she is happy that independent cinema is celebrated today. Monga, who is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, a boutique film production house, has films such as "Gangs of Wasseypur" , "Peddlers", "The Lunchbox" , "Masaan" and "Zubaan" to her credit.

"For me creating good content is important. I believe stories choose us. When you start a film like 'Masaan' or ' Period. End of Sentence' you don't think it will become a global success but they did. Now independent cinema is celebrated, we were earlier outsiders," Monga told PTI in an interview here. "Period. End Of Sentence" won an Oscar in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category last year but Monga has been working on creating good content for a while.

"...You see the value of it someday like I am seeing it now. At that point, it was tough, I was not understood. My mantra has always been to keep pushing, creating and trying." From raising money to crowd-funding and self-financing, Monga said she has always found a way around when it comes to taking films to theatres.

"Producers are supposed to be rich but I am not. I come from a humble background. Every actor-director is a producer but there is a dearth of creative producers. I take pride in being a creative producer," she said. "I feel the doors are opening. I want to open the door for many more filmmakers. That is my job," she added.

The producer is now busy promoting her upcoming anthology "Zindagi Inshort", a series of seven short films, which are helmed by different directors. "Short films are always written off (but) things are changing. Short films are starting out in a big way. Filmfare has awards for short films, MAMI, Cannes and Oscars also have it. Short content is powerful today as everyone has mobile phones and they want to see stuff on it.

"I have got an Oscar for a short film. I feel short films are a conversation starter, it is not meant for commercial gains, they are for discovery." The seven films that are a part of the anthology are: "Chhaju Ke Dahi Bhalle", "Nano So Phobia", "Sunny Side Upar", "Swaaha", "Pinni" and "Sleeping Partner". They explore themes such as eve-teasing, online dating, marital rape, irrational fear, adultery etc.

With "Zindagi inShort", Guneet said the attempt is to normalise conversations about certain things in our lives as cinema holds the power to start conversations. "It is India's most diverse anthology. We didn't start off thinking we will make it as an issue-based film. Any piece of content that I am part of, I think we have a responsibility of how women are represented in every story that we put out. Cinema cannot change things but it can definitely start a conversation. We have soft power," she added.

The anthology streams from Wednesday on Flipkart app.

