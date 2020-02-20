Mahershala Ali to star in Apple drama 'Swan Song'

Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali is heading to Apple for the feature film "Swan Song" . According to Deadline, the movie will be written and directed by Oscar-winner Benjamin Cleary.

Ali will star as Milo in the genre-bending drama set in the near future, exploring how far someone will go to build a happier life for the people they love. Apple is producing the project with Anonymous Content.

Cleary, who won the best live-action short Oscar for his 2015 film "Stutterer" , said collaborating with Ali is a dream come true. "I've been developing 'Swan Song' for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision.

"Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream," the director said of Ali who won the best supporting actor for "Moonlight" (2017) and "Green Book" (2019). Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin will back the project on behalf of Anonymous Content, along with Ali.

"Swan Song" will go into production in spring and also receive a release in cinema halls.

