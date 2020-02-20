Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins to star in action film 'Castle Falls'

"Expendables 2" stars Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins are reteaming for another actioner named "Castle Falls" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Swedish veteran, who recently reprised his iconic role of Ivan Drago in "Rocky" spin-off "Creed II", will direct as well.

Lundgren and Adkins have also starred in "Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning" and "Legendary". The film follows Mike (Adkins), a struggling fighter forced to take on a foreman job at a local condo set to be demolished.

With barely hours to go before the building is destroyed, one of the two local gangs, led by Shea (Lundgren), break in to retrieve millions of dollars put away in one of the apartments. When Mike stumbles across the money, a game of cat and mouse begins. Lundgren, who has helmed films such as "The Mechanik" and "Icarus", said he is excited to go back to direction.

"Great to be back directing again. Looking forward to working with Scott Adkins for the fourth time. Excited to produce with my old friend Craig Baumgarten. "'Castle Falls' is an entertaining script with hardcore action, great characters and an emotional centre of transformation and compassion," the actor-filmmaker said.

A VMI Worldwide project, the film goes into production in March in Alabama.

