Varun Dhawan celebrates 5-yr of 'Badlapur'

As Varun Dhawan starrer action-drama 'Badlapur' clocked five years of its release on Thursday, the actor shared two posters of the movie on social media to mark the occasion. The 32-year-old actor reminisced the special day by documenting two official posters of the movie in the Instagram stories.

One of the posters saw Varun in his despair character from the movie, while the other had the actor himself and Nawazuddin Siddiqui looking furiously eye-to-eye. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the action movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte in supporting roles.

In 2016, the movie was nominated for the Best Film in the 61st Filmfare Awards as well as other categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.