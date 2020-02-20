Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj CM to inaugurate film fest organised by RSS-backed body

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:32 IST
Guj CM to inaugurate film fest organised by RSS-backed body

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will inaugurate the third edition of Chitra Bharati

Film Festival, organised by Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana, an RSS- backed outfit, in Ahmedabad on February 21.

The film festival will be held at Gujarat University Convention Centre till February 23, a statement issued by the

Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana said. Apart from Rupani, who will be the chief guest,

acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai, chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Kiran V

Shantaram and actor Seema Biswas will be present for the opening ceremony.

During the three-day festival, total 141 films will be screened.

The will be divided into four categories - campus films, animation films, short films and documentaries.

Some of the main topics of this year's film festivals are - Indian culture and values, constructive work, Indian

family, social harmony and national security. "Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana was created in 2016 to

encourage films that promote ancient and modern Bharatiya values and philosophy. We want Bharat to be the leading nation

of the world in the field of films promoting integral humanism, thereby re-establishing the supremacy of Bharatiya

ethos and philosophy," the statement said. The closing ceremony and distribution of awards on

February 23 will be attended by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-With a Brexit-sized hole in finances, EU leaders disagree on budget

European Union leaders began talks on Thursday on a joint 2021-27 budget that will need to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate and other challenges. The joint budget is the most...

6-storey building tilts in Delhi's Munirka, residents evacuated

A six-storey building in south Delhis Munirka area tilted on Thursday, triggering a panic among its residents and those living nearby, officials said. A total of 45 tenants of the building and around 100 people residing nearby were evacuate...

UPDATE 6-At his sentencing, judge calls Trump adviser Stone's threats 'intolerable'

A federal judge said on Thursday President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone engaged in intolerable threatening and intimidating conduct toward her as she prepared to sentence him on charges that include lying to lawmakers investig...

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad to remain open till 1 am; beer cheaper under new Haryana excise rules

Bars in Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panchkula will soon remain open till 1 am under Haryanas new excise policy which also makes beer and wine cheaper and reduces licence fees for hotels and restaurants serving liquor. The bars in these cities no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020