Guj CM to inaugurate film fest organised by RSS-backed body

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will inaugurate the third edition of Chitra Bharati

Film Festival, organised by Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana, an RSS- backed outfit, in Ahmedabad on February 21.

The film festival will be held at Gujarat University Convention Centre till February 23, a statement issued by the

Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana said. Apart from Rupani, who will be the chief guest,

acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai, chairman of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Kiran V

Shantaram and actor Seema Biswas will be present for the opening ceremony.

During the three-day festival, total 141 films will be screened.

The will be divided into four categories - campus films, animation films, short films and documentaries.

Some of the main topics of this year's film festivals are - Indian culture and values, constructive work, Indian

family, social harmony and national security. "Bharatiya Chitra Sadhana was created in 2016 to

encourage films that promote ancient and modern Bharatiya values and philosophy. We want Bharat to be the leading nation

of the world in the field of films promoting integral humanism, thereby re-establishing the supremacy of Bharatiya

ethos and philosophy," the statement said. The closing ceremony and distribution of awards on

February 23 will be attended by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.