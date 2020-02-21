Entertainment News Roundup: British actress Julie Walters battled bowel cancer; Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

British actress Julie Walters battled bowel cancer

Julie Walters, one of Britain's most famous actresses, said she had undergone surgery to remove 30 cm (12 inches) of her colon and taken a course of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer. Walters, who rose to prominence for her portrayal of a mature student learning beside an alcoholic professor played by Michael Caine in the 1983 film Educating Rita, said she was now "really well".

Pacino turns Nazi hunter in TV series debut for Amazon

In a screen career spanning more than five decades, it has taken Al Pacino until now to act in a television series. He is starring in "Hunters" , a new show for Amazon Prime that is due to be released on Friday.

Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans' choir at Abbey Road studios

Britain's Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans' choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family. Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals, spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.

Irons defends himself against critics of his Berlinale role

Actor Jeremy Irons said on Thursday he fully supported same-sex marriage and the women's rights movement as he sought to dispel criticism over his role as president of the Berlinale film festival prize jury. The choice of the British actor as head of the panel was criticized in German newspapers and the movie press, who highlighted past comments attributed to him on gay marriage, inappropriate touching of women and abortion.

Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein began their third day of deliberations in criminal court in Manhattan on Thursday. The seven men and five women began their discussions Tuesday. They have taken a methodical approach in their deliberations during their first two days, asking to review testimony and evidence relating to two of his accusers.

Berlinale celebrates 70 years with return to political roots

An exploration of what freedom means in a dictatorship by a jailed Iranian director and the story of three people trying to wrest back control of their lives from social media giants are among the films competing in this year's Berlin Film Festival. The program for the 70th Berlinale, which opens on Thursday, was described by its new director Mariette Rissenbeek as an exploration of artistic and political topics, marking a return to the roots of a festival that was launched in a divided city on the frontlines of the Cold War.

Baby Yoda toys from Disney 'The Mandalorian' to hit store shelves next month

Baby Yoda toys from Walt Disney Co's streaming TV hit "The Mandalorian" will reach store shelves next month, the company said on Thursday, after missing the 2019 holiday shopping season. The character, officially called The Child, but which has been dubbed Baby Yoda by fans, is the breakout star of the "Star Wars" -themed show on the Disney+ subscription streaming service.

Rapper Pop Smoke shot dead in Hollywood Hills home; masked gunman sought

Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed on Wednesday in a rented multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills, and police said they were searching for several suspects, at least one who was armed and wearing a mask during the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department and county coroner's office declined to identify the 20-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, as the victim in the fatal shooting, but his record label confirmed his passing.

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinstein's legal problems are far from over. The producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient" has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress, and sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

WarnerMedia, YouTube TV expand distribution deal to include upcoming HBOMax

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia has expanded its partnership with Alphabet Inc's Youtube TV to feature its upcoming streaming service HBOMax, as well as content from HBO and Cinemax, the companies said https://bit.ly/38LpRnE on Thursday. Youtube TV already had access to Turner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network, among other WarnerMedia channels, under the previous deal.

