India Networking Gala organised at Berlin International Film Festival

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) hosted India Networking Reception on the opening day of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF). The gala was attended by prominent film festival heads, international

film associations, film agencies and renowned production houses interested in fostering collaborations with India.

The discussion was focused on forging ties for the co-production of films and developing partnerships for the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India to be held later this year.

The event was attended by personalities like Bobby Bedi, owner, and managing director, Kaleidoscope Entertainment; Stephan Ottenbruch, founder, Indogerman films; Jana Wolf, head marketing and advertising, BIFF and Carlota Guerrero Bernaus, Catalunya Film Commission. BIFF runs till March 1.

