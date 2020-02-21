Fox renews 'So You Think You Can Dance' for season 17

Popular dancer reality show "So You Think You Can Dance" has been renewed for a seventeenth season by Fox. According to Variety, auditions for the new season will begin next month.

Cat Deeley will be returning as the host and the new season will air on Fox later this year. The show is produced by Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions.

Bailey Munoz was named the winner of the most recent season of the dance competition series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

