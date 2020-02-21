Left Menu
'Sonic The Hedgehog' leaves you feeling good, energised: Ben Schwartz

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 21-02-2020 15:13 IST
  Created: 21-02-2020 15:08 IST
'Sonic The Hedgehog' leaves you feeling good, energised: Ben Schwartz
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Actor Ben Schwartz, the voice of the adorable and sassy titular hero in "Sonic The Hedgehog", believes the film will leave the audiences with a positive feeling as it is centred around love and relationships. In a recent interview, celebrated comedian-actor Jim Carrey, who plays antagonist Dr Robotnik in the film, had said that he wants to put out positive stories into the world, and Schwartz said the movie completely fits the bill.

"It is a really positive movie. Sonic is very isolated in the beginning, not allowed to go out into the real world, but he finally does. And the idea that two different people (Sonic and James Marsden's character, Tom) can grab each other and learn from each other and grow – I think that's a fun story. "I love the fact that we have a film that leaves you feeling good and energised, that has big action sequences but is also comedic and has real emotional moments and is centred around love and relationships. I'm excited to be a part of that. You know, a lot of times (as actors) we do stuff and there's a lot of darkness to it. But there is a lot of brightness to this," Schwartz said in a statement.

He also praised Carrey and called him an "inspiration" for the comedians of his generation. "He is one of the reasons that anyone in my generation does comedy... He is a huge inspiration and influence, so when I met him, I was so happy that he is so lovely. He really connects with you. He looks you in the eyes and he puts down whatever he's doing, and he really talks," he added.

Schwartz, who recently met Carrey for the first time, said it was exciting for him to finally speak to the person he has idolised all his life. "I was more excited than nervous. Jim doesn't make you feel nervous. He's just kind and calm. I was just so excited to meet this person that I had idolised for so long! I remember walking to his trailer and my heart was beating really fast. You couldn't ask for a better hero to meet," he added.

"Sonic The Hedgehog", distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is scheduled to be released on February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

