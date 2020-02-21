Left Menu
Ozzy Osbourne collaborates with Post Malone for the second time

Age and illness seem to have no effect on the heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne who has just dropped a new soundtrack that features rapper Post Malone.

  ANI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 21-02-2020 19:09 IST
  • |
  Created: 21-02-2020 19:09 IST
Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott perform at 2019 American Music Awards (Picture Courtesy: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Age and illness seem to have no effect on the heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne who has just dropped a new soundtrack that features rapper Post Malone. According to the New York Post, the new song titled "It's a Raid" comes almost a month after 71-year-old had to cancel a music tour in order to receive treatment for his Parkinson's diagnosis.

This song is Osbourne's second collaboration with Malone as he earlier featured in the rapper's famous song "Take What you Want". "It's a Raid" is a part of the rockstar's latest solo album "Ordinary Man". (ANI)

