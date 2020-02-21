Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Politicians become the punchline as Kenya's comedy scene booms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Politicians become the punchline as Kenya's comedy scene booms

Whenever a more risque line shocks his audience into silence, Kenyan comic Brian Onjoro knows he can rescue his set with a sure-fire punchline: the country's leaders. "Comedians should run for office. We already have a bunch of clowns!" he tells the crowd at Kez's Kitchen before riffing about whether Kenya's politicians are on drugs.

He said when his mother notices his red eyes from smoking cannabis: "I told her I'm not high - I'm presidential!" Onjoro is the face of the capital's booming comedy scene - he co-founded the Nairobi Comedy Club three years ago to mentor other aspiring comics.

Two other clubs, the Karura Comedy Club and the Standup Collective, were founded a year later; they jointly held the city's first comedy festival in December. Comedians from Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania came to swap jokes and tips. All three clubs hold open mic nights and professional shows. So far, Onjoro's got 10 experienced comics on the books, and 10 junior ones he found through the open mic nights.

Anyone is welcome. "I'm not going to tell you you are not funny. Just go there and grab a mic and just you know, death by fire," Onjoro told Reuters.

It is not easy. This Saturday, Nairobi restaurant Kez's Kitchen was packed with customers expecting a night of live comedy. But three of his five supporting acts showed up too late to perform. George Waweru opened with a crack about the recently deceased former president Daniel arap Moi, known for presiding over vast corruption and the torture of political opponents.

"They say the good die young," Waweru tells the crowd. "Moi was 95. You do the math." Comedian Maina Murumba wryly references their struggle to hit the big time. Comedy does not pay - fees are low and equipment costs are high.

"By the year 2056, the world will be completely cashless," he says, to laughter. "Not to brag, but I've been completely cashless since 1992." Then Onjoro, a bundle of nervous energy, is up. He must extend his set to fill the gaps but he is already stretched: comedy is a niche night out in Nairobi so many of the audience are regulars. Comics must constantly refresh and rehearse their material to avoid repeating jokes.

Some jokes meet mixed reactions. Onjoro likes to dance over the line of acceptability - he is not so much poking at taboos as reaching for the gelignite. Punchlines about HIV, skin tone or sex in a wheelchair provoke with both groans and uncertain laughs from the well-heeled and politically savvy crowd. A table of women at the front roll their eyes when he jokes about stabbing a female missionary.

But the audience roars at a routine playing on foreigners' outdated stereotypes. He mimics a foreign reporter breathlessly narrating his own cannibalisation by famine victims, then Onjoro - a scriptwriter with a shock of short dreadlocks - tells how he seduced a visitor from London by impersonating a tribal warrior over Skype.

"By the time she took her bra off, I was a Zulu!" he yells. The crowd loves it. (Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

India Networking Gala organised at 70th Berlin International Film Festival

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry CII hosted India Networking Reception on the opening day of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. The event was attended by many prom...

Not just clear road, make way to hearts: Hegde urges Shaheen Bagh protestors

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran interacted with the Shaheen Bagh protestors here on Friday and urged them to clear the road and make way to the hearts. The duo listened to the protestors and t...

Two Taliban militants killed in Pakistan, say officials

Pakistans security forces have shot dead two commanders of a banned outfit in the countrys restive northwest tribal region, officials said on Friday.The militants, associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban TTPs Sajna Group, were killed during an...

Motor racing-The others are faster than us, says Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto said on Friday he was less optimistic about his teams pace than he had been in testing last year and rivals were faster than them.Champions Mercedes have been impressively quick in the first week of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020