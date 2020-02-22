Berlinale 2020: Indian delegation discusses collaboration with Jerusalem International Film Festival

At the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF), Indian delegation met representatives from the global film industry who expressed their interest in working with the country and participating in the 51st International Film Festival of India. The meeting organized on the second day of the film gala, was attended by Lior Sasson, head of operations (Israel Film Fund) and artistic director of Israeli pavilion, Ministry of Culture and Sports, state of Israel.

Sasson said the country is looking forward to exploring opportunities for future collaboration with IFFI 2020. Proposal for showcasing India as a focus country at the Jerusalem International Film Festival (JIFF) was also discussed.

Makhosazana Khanyile, chief executive officer, National Film & Video Foundation of South Africa (NFVF) said she was willing to work with India on animation, gaming, VR/ AR sector and IFFI. The Indian Pavilion at Berlinale has been organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Over 40 Indian film companies are participating at Berlinale 2020.

The Indian delegation also released the February 2020 edition of film business magazine Pickle. BIFF runs till March 1.

