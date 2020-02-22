Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' mints Rs 5.10 crores on opening day

Vicky Kaushal starrer horror-thriller film 'Bhoot Part 1

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 14:21 IST
'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship' mints Rs 5.10 crores on opening day
A still from Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship . Image Credit: ANI

Vicky Kaushal starrer horror-thriller film 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' received a mild response and grossed Rs. 5.10 crores on its opening day. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and mentioned that the genre has its loyal audience in mass pockets and the movie was expected to reach a higher number. The movie gained the advantage of a partial holiday on Maha Shivratri which contributed to its total. The movie needs to gain pace on the second and third days to get to a noticeable total.

Taran also shared an account of the weekend collections for Vicky's past outings. His 2019 hit 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' topped the chart as it grossed Rs 8.20 crores on its opening day, followed by 2018 flick 'Raazi' that holds the second place on the chart and minted 7.53 crores. The 2016 flick 'Raman Raghav 2.0' has so far been the lowest grosser in the chart with the first-day collection of Rs 1.10 crores. 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship' is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach.

Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The movie hit theatres on February 21, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Second coronavirus patient dies in Italy - Ansa news agency

A second patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in Italy, ANSA news agency reported citing healthcare sources, as an outbreak spreads in the north of the country with 30 cases reported so far.The victim was a female resident in ...

Second person dies in Italy from coronavirus - ANSA (AFP) RS RS

Second person dies in Italy from coronavirus - ANSA AFP RS RS...

Ahmedabad decked up with hoardings to welcome President Trump

Ahmedabad is gearing up to welcome United States President Donald Trump on February 24 with scores of banners and hoardings inscribed with greetings to the visiting dignitaries put up along the route. Security has been tightened in the city...

Rule of law most fundamental feature of modern constitutions of world: CJI

The rule of law is probably the most fundamental feature of modern constitutions and its success depends on how judiciaries across the world respond to emerging challenges, Chief Justice S A Bobde said on Saturday. The CJI, while speaking a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020