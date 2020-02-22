Madhuri Dixit, Shatrughan Sinha send heart-warming birthday wishes to filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya

As movie director-producer, Sooraj Barjatya ringed in his 56th birthday on Saturday, Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Shatrughan Sinha poured in heart-warming birthday wishes on this special day. Dixit took to Twitter to convey her birthday wish where she wrote: "It feels amazing to have witnessed your journey from being an AD to a director who has made such beautiful films that are loved and appreciated by audiences all over the world. I wish you lots of love, luck, and happiness. Happy birthday Sooraj Ji. @SoorajBarjatya."

The former member of the Lok Sabha and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also wished the director and wrote, "Warm birthday wishes for a great human being, producer, director, scriptwriter, Chrm #RajshriProductions#SoorajBarjatya. He is the worthy grandson of the most worthy grandfather #TarachandBarjatya & worthy son of the most worthy father #RajKumarBarjatya." Shatrughan also noted the contribution of Barjatya family in the Bollywood industry and wrote, "They have been entertaining us with beautiful & family films along with pleasant music which linger on even today. Sooraj has given us memorable films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum aap ke hai Kaun, Vivah, Hum Saath Saath hai........he has successfully carried the family legacy forward. Wishing you happiness, joy, may you continue to entertain us with many more good films in the future too. Stay blessed abundantly. Happy Birthday."

Sooraj Barjatya is known for making quintessential family wholesome entertainers in the history of Hindi cinema. He debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. He made several family entertainers including 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Hum Saath, Saath Hain', 'Vivah' and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. (ANI)

