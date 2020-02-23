Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: WarnerMedia to reunite 'Friends'; German race killings and more

Friends star cast (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

WarnerMedia to reunite 'Friends' in HBO Max special

WarnerMedia is reuniting its "Friends" cast for an untitled, unscripted special for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, the company said on Friday. AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the hit comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros studio lot in Burbank, California. Weinstein jury suggests hung on predatory sexual assault counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein asked the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on those counts could put the former movie producer behind bars for life.

Baby Yoda toys from Disney 'The Mandalorian' to hit store shelves next month

Baby Yoda toys from Walt Disney Co's streaming TV hit "The Mandalorian" will reach store shelves next month, the company said on Thursday, after missing the 2019 holiday shopping season. The character, officially called The Child, but which has been dubbed Baby Yoda by fans, is the breakout star of the "Star Wars" -themed show on the Disney+ subscription streaming service.

Pro-North Korea daily praises Oscar-winning 'Parasite' for 'exposing' South Korea's reality

A pro-North Korea daily praised Academy Awards best picture-winning South Korean movie "Parasite" on Friday, calling it a masterpiece that "starkly exposed the reality" of the rich-poor gap in South Korea. "Parasite" became the first foreign-language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards on Feb 9. It won a total of four Oscars, including best director and original screenplay for Director Bong Joon-ho and best international feature film.

'I take it personally': Berlinale stars' vent anger over German race killings

The racist killings of nine people in a German town cast a shadow over the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday, where a minute's silence was held to commemorate the victims, and stars who will feature in the festival spoke out. Filmmakers, some from Germany's minority communities, expressed their shock over the attacks at the Berlinale, seen as the most political of the major film festivals and traditional champion of arthouse movies and progressive causes.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd joins Assange supporters in London protest march

Hundreds of people including Roger Waters, co-founder of the Pink Floyd rock group, and designer Vivienne Westwood, marched through central London on Saturday demanding that jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange be released. A London court begins hearings on Monday to decide whether the Australian-born Assange should be extradited to the United States, almost a decade after WikiLeaks enraged Washington by publishing secret U.S. documents.

Finding a purpose: Johnny Depp plays a troubled genius in "Minamata"

A broken, washed-up genius is roused from drink-sodden seclusion for one last flaring of creative brilliance: actor Johnny Depp hinted that at some level he was able to identify with legendary photographer W Eugene Smith, whom he plays in his latest film. Speaking before Friday's premiere of "Minamata", Depp, who has talked frankly of his own struggles with drink and drugs through successive marriages, described his admiration for a man who had to conquer his own demons in order to create his art.

Allegations against Weinstein changed everything, says 'Salinger' star Sigourney Weaver

The cascade of allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, currently being tried on charges of rape and sexual assault, has "changed everything" for women in the film world, actress Sigourney Weaver said on Friday. The "Aliens" star is one of two lead actresses in "My Salinger Year", the story of an aspiring young writer mentored by Weaver's experienced literary agent, which premiered out of competition at the Berlin Film Festival on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

