Do films on social issues with a hope to bring change, says Divyendu Sharma

Actor Divyendu Sharma says while putting out a message with his every film is not his aim, he feels responsible as an actor if he is a part of a story dealing with social issues. The actor, who has been part of social dramas "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" , hopes his efforts can bring some positive change in the society.

"It is not a conscious decision to do these kinds of films. When something is offered, if I like it, I do it. And when you are part of something like this, you feel greater responsibility as an actor. You get to know more about the issue in detail. "Also, it takes you closer to life as it is about a common man and we tend to become one on-screen and feel what has happened with them. As creative people, we try to bring out more such stories, I do it thinking there will be some difference in society," Divyendu told PTI.

The actor's latest release is "Shukranu", an adventure comedy with the issue of vasectomy at its centre. The Bishnu Dev Halder-directed film is a humorous take on sterilisation which was forced on individuals during the emergency rule in India in 1976. "It is a dramedy. We have been sensitive in our treatment. In that era, if there was anything to do with sex it was not right to talk about it openly. It was considered a taboo.

"In the film, audience and my character know what has happened to me but rest of the characters don't know about it. There is a lot of confusion, which turns out to be comical," he said. The film is being streamed on ZEE5.

The 36-year-old actor is also looking forward to "Mere Desh Ki Dharti" and the web-series "Salt City" as well as the season two of popular show "Mirzapur" . "The film 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti', is about farmers and what they are going through and how we can help them. I am playing a city boy, who is an engineer and how he accidentally reaches a village and sees what these guys are going through and tries to help them. It is a journey, where he also realises a lot about life."

The film is produced by Carnival Cinemas and also stars Rajesh Sharma, Brijendra Kala and others. "'Salt City', is a web-series about a dysfunctional family. It is about how there are issues and you try to brush everything under the carpet as a family is all about loving your loved ones," he said.

