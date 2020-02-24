Ben Affleck 'nervous' about 'The Last Duel'

Actor Ben Affleck says he is nervous about working on his upcoming film "The Last Duel", to be directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott. The much-awaited project, based on Eric Jager's book "The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France", will also feature Affleck's friend, business partner and frequent collaborator Matt Damon.

The two actors, who won the original screenplay Academy Award in 1998 for "Good Will Hunting", have penned the script for the new film along with Nicole Holofcener. Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck, 47, said the film has a period setting, a genre he hasn't explored yet.

"I am a little nervous. Because I have never done medieval. It's 1386, so it is like armour and swords and stuff like that. But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. "(Matt and I) kept saying, 'Why have we not done this more often?' We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so that we had some free time to share. We got Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer's in the movie, so that's very exciting, and Adam (Driver)," the actor said.

"The Last Duel" will be co-produced by Scott Free Productions and Damon and Affleck's Pearl Street Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.