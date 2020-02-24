Jenna Ortega to star in high-school drama 'The Fallout'

"You" breakout Jenna Ortega is set to play the lead role in the high-school drama film, "The Fallout". The film, which hails from Clear Horizon, will be written and directed by actor Megan Park, reported Deadline.

Ortega, 17, will portray high schooler Vada who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view on the world are forever altered. The project will be produced by David Brown, Giulia Prenna, Joannie Burstein, Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm.

Ortega, who most recently played Ellie Alves on Netflix thriller series "You", will also feature in movies "Yes Day", alongside Jennifer Garner, and "The Babysitter 2" opposite Bella Thorne.

