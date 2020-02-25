Left Menu
Kobe Bryant's wife files wrongful death suit against helicopter company

Vanessa Bryant, wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant has filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters for the January crash that killed her husband and daughter. She alleged that the pilot failed in the safe operation of the aircraft.

  • ANI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:36 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:36 IST
Vanessa Bryant, wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant. Image Credit: ANI

Vanessa Bryant, wife of late basketball player Kobe Bryant has filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters for the January crash that killed her husband and daughter. She alleged that the pilot failed in the safe operation of the aircraft. Attorneys of the widow filed a 72-page wrongful death lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, reported E! News.

In the lawsuit, the pilot was accused of failing to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failing to obtain proper weather data prior to the subject flight, failing to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions, failing to properly maintain control of the helicopter in flight, failing to properly avoid natural obstacles in the flight path, failing to keep a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles and, among other accusations, failing to properly and safely operate the helicopter, resulting in the crash, cited the media outlet. On Tuesday (local time), an official memorial was organised for Kobe Bryant, where thousands gathered in the Staples Center that was later followed by an opening song by Beyonce.

The untimely death of Kobe had left the Hollywood fraternity and many Basketball players in sorrow. Many chose various platforms and unique ways to honour the lost star. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

