Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hunters' creator David Weil defends human chess scene in Amazon series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 12:44 IST
'Hunters' creator David Weil defends human chess scene in Amazon series

David Weil, the creator of Amazon's "Hunters", has addressed the backlash the show is receiving over a human chess scene. The show, which features veteran actor Al Pacino and Logan Lerman in the lead, is about a group of Nazi hunters who track down and kill several SS soldiers hiding out in the United States.

However, there is a scene, set in the Auschwitz death camp, that has not gone down well with the viewers. The scene depicts a life-sized game of chess, played by Nazi soldiers, where they use their Jewish captives as pieces of the board. When they have to knock a chess piece down, the officer would executive the prisoner.

The official Twitter of Auschwitz Memorial had criticised the show, calling the scene as "dangerous foolishness and caricature". "Auschwitz was full of horrible pain and suffering documented in the accounts of survivors. Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature, it also welcomes future deniers. We honour the victims by preserving factual accuracy," it tweeted.

Weil has now responded to the criticism in a statement to Deadline, calling the scene "a fictionalised event". "Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series? To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims.

"And why did I feel the need to create a fictional event when there were so many real horrors that existed? After all, it is true that Nazis perpetrated widespread and extreme acts of sadism and torture – and even incidents of cruel 'games' – against their victims. I simply did not want to depict those specific, real acts of trauma," the creator said. "The Hunters" started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'The sky is blue again': Weinstein's accusers express relief

New York, Feb 25 AP Actress Mira Sorvino broke down in tears as she described her reaction to the guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein relief, that the fallen movie mogul would not go unpunished. A tinge of disappointment, that he was ac...

Meggitt sees 2020 growth constrained by 737 MAX difficulties, coronavirus impact

British engineering company Meggitt warned that its growth in 2020 would be constrained by the impact of the halt to production of Boeings 737 MAX aircraft, combined with the disruption caused by a coronavirus.The company said that organic ...

Modi-Trump hold talks; trade, defence, security on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key areas of defence, security, and trade and investment. During their talks at the Hyd...

RSP Blast Furnace 5 surpasses 15 mt of hot metal production

Blast Furnace 5 of the Rourkela Steel Plant RSP, one of the countrys largestoperating blast furnaces, has surpassed a major milestone by producing 15 million tonnes of hot metal on Saturday.The Blast Furnace-5 Durga of the RSP had started t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020