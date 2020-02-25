Daniel Radcliffe's records special birthday message for Sanya Malhotra

On her 28th birthday Sanya Malhotra got a special message from "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe. Sanya, who turned a year older on Tuesday, shared a video her friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi recorded with the Hollywood actor wishing her happy birthday.

"Hi there I am here with Junaid, Hello Sanya... Happy Birthday... Wherever you are hope you're having a great day," Radcliffe says in the video. Sanya posted the clip on her Instagram story and captioned it with Rubeus Hagrid clapping gif.

The actor, who made her foray into movies with blockbuster "Dangal" , will next be seen in Anurag Basu's "Ludo" alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is scheduled to be released on April 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

