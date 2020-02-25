See how Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant

American singer Jennifer Lopez had her own special way to honour the late Basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. Just before the father-daughter duo's celebration of life kicked off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Jennifer took to Instagram and disclosed how she's watching the special ceremony.

In the caption J Lo wrote, 24 and 2 with purple and yellow heart emojis in honour the Los Angeles Lakers team colours. And if given a closer look, Jennifer's fresh manicure included the numbers 2 and 24 in honour of Gianna and Kobe's respective jersey numbers.

Later the singer was spotted with fiance Alex Rodriguez inside the Staples Center to support Vanessa Bryant and the family, reported E! News. On February 24, an official memorial was organised at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant who died along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.