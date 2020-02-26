Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Amitabh Bachchan's favourites!

Terming Ranbir Kapoor as one of his "favourites," megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared a series of pictures from the shooting site of their upcoming sci-fi flick 'Brahmastra'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:28 IST
Ranbir Kapoor is one of Amitabh Bachchan's favourites!
Amitabh Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of 'Brahmastra' . Image Credit: ANI

Terming Ranbir Kapoor as one of his "favourites," megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared a series of pictures from the shooting site of their upcoming sci-fi flick 'Brahmastra'. The 'Badla' star took to Instagram to share four pictures with Kapoor. While in one of the pictures, he is seen sitting with his fellow actor, in others he could be seen giving a shot for a scene for the film with him.

"At work with one of my favourites, RANBIR ... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent," Bachchan captioned the post. Besides Bachchan and Kapoor, the film also stars actor Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

Earlier in February, Bhatt shared a video where the director of the film, Ayan Mukherji announced the final release date of 'Brahmastra' amid a candid conversation with Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, 'Brahmastra' is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

The film also stars Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective.

SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective....

''Bill to make Marathi must in schools in Assembly on Feb 27''

The Maharashtra government will on Thursday introduce the bill making the Marathi languagemandatory in all schools in the state, the Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday.School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told the Lower House th...

ADB raises USD 118 mn from rupee-linked bonds

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 850 crore USD 118 million from a new issue of offshore Indian rupee-linked 10-year bonds. This represents ADBs first new maturity raised in Indian rupees since 2017 and contr...

Tech should build inclusivity, trust, and sustainability: Microsoft CEO

Addressing a gathering of tech leaders and developers at Future Decoded Tech Summit in Bengaluru, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella urged them to build a technology that promotes inclusivity, trust, and sustainability. On the second day of his In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020