The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

When is The Sims 5 coming? The videogame aficionados have been waiting to know the release date of The Sims 5 for a long time. Read the texts below to get the latest information on the 'possible' fifth installment.

A hint of The Sims 5 recently appeared after Electronic Arts announced a new stuff pack in 2020. The Electronic Arts recently announced that it is looking for playtesters for its unannounced The Sims games.

During Electronic Art's Q3 FY20 earning calls, CEO Andrew Wilson offered the closest thing to a confirmation that The Sims 5 is indeed on the cards, as reported by CCN. Andrew Wilson also hinted that the next entry in the franchise may incorporate both single-player and multiplayer components. This he said while he was questioned about the chances of relaunching an online version of The Sims based on its current popularity.

"Typically, what The Sims has done is really focus on fulfilling the motivations of inspirations, escape, creation, self-improvement, and not necessarily focus as much on social interaction and competition," Wilson said.

From the sayings of Wilson, we get the clarity that The Sims 5 is in production. While wrapping up his response, he dropped a hint at what shape the next game (obviously The Sims 5) could take. "As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world, you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition – like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many years ago – will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come," he added.

Based on his hints, it seems The Sims 5 is still in the conceptual process or pre-production phase. There are many claims that The Sims 5 will not be revealed before 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the video games.

