Sanjay Mishra's 'Turtle' declared tax free in Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has exempted National Award-winning Rajasthani film "Turtle" from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), an official statement said. "Turtle", directed by Dinesh S Yadav, aims to create awareness for water conservation in the areas affected by water crisis.

This film, which received the best Rajasthani film National Award in 2018, is inspired by the real incident based on water crisis and conservation in the state.

"Turtle" stars Sanjay Mishra, Amol Deshmukh, Teetu Verma, Yash Rajasthani, Ankit Sharma, Ramnath Choudhary and Monica Sharma.

