Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steven Spielberg won't direct 'Indiana Jones 5', James Mangold in early talks to take over

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 10:36 IST
Steven Spielberg won't direct 'Indiana Jones 5', James Mangold in early talks to take over
Image Credit: ANI

Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg has vacated the director's chair of "Indiana Jones 5" for the first time in the franchise's history. According to Variety, Disney is now in early negotiations with director James Mangold, best known for delivering hits like "Ford vs Ferrari" and Hugh Jackman's last superhero movie "Logan", to helm the long-awaited film.

Spielberg, who kickstarted the franchise with Harrison Ford-starrer "Raiders of the Lost Ark" , will remain as a hands-on producer on the fifth installment. It is being rumored that the veteran filmmaker's decision to not direct the fifth movie stems from his desire to hand over the franchise's reigns to the younger generation.

He had taken a similar step with "Jurassic World" , a reboot of his three "Jurassic Park" films, that was directed by Colin Trevorrow in 2015. Mangold is a favorite of Disney after the success of Matt Damon and Christian Bale-starrer "Ford vs Ferrari" . The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning two for best editing and best sound editing.

With the studio, the director is already working on a Bob Dylan project, starring Timothee Chalamet, and a feature adaptation of the Don Winslow bestseller "The Force" with Damon. "Indiana Jones 5", which will see Ford returning as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer, was originally announced three years ago and has gone through various delays since then.

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" , released in 2008, was the last film from the beloved franchise. Ford and Spielberg first worked together on 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" , which the duo followed up with "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" (1984) and "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-QB Boykin gets 3-year sentence for assault

Ex-Seattle Seahawks and TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday as a result of a plea deal related to an assault of his then-girlfriend, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Boykin was sentenced ...

World about to be gripped by coronavirus pandemic, Australia's Morrison says

There is every sign the world is about to be gripped by a pandemic of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned on Thursday, as Australia kicked off emergency measures to restrain the spread of the disease. The advice we have receiv...

Letitia Wright to play double role in thriller 'The Silent Twins'

Black Panther star Letitia Wright will topline Polish director Agnieszka Smoczynskas upcoming thriller The Silent Twins. The film will feature Wright as the real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who were locked up in a high-s...

Casemiro confident of Real Madrid making comeback against Manchester City in second leg

Real Madrids Casemiro is confident that his club can make a comeback against Manchester City after facing a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Thursday. The tie is not over, because if there is a team that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020