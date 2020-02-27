Garth Brooks to receive Icon Award at 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Country music star Garth Brooks will be honoured with the Icon award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Brooks is the first country artiste to be named an "Icon" at the ceremony, reported Billboard.

Previous recipients of the annual honour are Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey. Kelly Clarkson will return to host the Billboard Music Awards for the third year in a row.

Brooks, a 19-time Billboard Music Award winner, will also perform during the 2020 awards ceremony, which will take place on April 29 in Las Vegas.

