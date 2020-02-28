Left Menu
Taapsee Pannu shares Anubhav Sinha's poem on self-exploration as 'Thappad' releases

As Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad' which is based on domestic violence and women empowerment releases today, the actor shared a poem about her character in the movie written by director Anubhav Sinha.

Actor Taapsee Pannu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad' which is based on domestic violence and women empowerment releases today, the actor shared a poem about her character in the movie written by director Anubhav Sinha. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself as her on-screen character Amrita where she is seen jumping with joy marking new beginnings.

Pannu started writing the caption with the name of her 'Thappad' character and then penned down the poem by Sinha. The poem 'Mera bhi ek aasmaan ho' (There should be a sky of my own) speaks about the importance of self-exploration.

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film released in theatres on February 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

