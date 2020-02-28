Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second groovy song video form 'Angrezi Medium' out now

After winning hearts with comedy-drama 'Hindi Medium', producers of the franchise, dropped the second music video of its next instalment 'Angrezi Medium' on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:05 IST
Second groovy song video form 'Angrezi Medium' out now
The visuals of the song are set in a school where Radhika Madan can be seen grooving with a bunch of school-uniform clad blondies (Picture Courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

After winning hearts with comedy-drama 'Hindi Medium', producers of the franchise, dropped the second music video of its next instalment 'Angrezi Medium' on Thursday. Titled 'Nachan Nu Jee Karda,' the catchy track was released on the T-Series YouTube page.

The visuals of the song are set in a school where Radhika Madan can be seen grooving with a bunch of school-uniform clad dancers and cheerleaders dressed in yellow doing all sorts of acrobatic tricks. "This latest track is sung by Romy & Nikhita Gandhi and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original music is by A.S. Burmy & K.S. Burmy," says the video description on the T-Series YouTube channel.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The flick features Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

The Dinesh Vijan production which has Homi Adajania on the director's seat, will make it to the theatres on March 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UP oppn seeks passage of assembly resolution for caste-based census

The Uttar Pradesh opposition parties on Friday rooted in the state assembly for passing a resolution for a caste-based census in 2021 on the lines of one passed by the Bihar legislature The BSP, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders raised t...

We will start distributing Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during violence: Arvind Kejriwal.

We will start distributing Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during violence Arvind Kejriwal....

Delhi govt has set up 9 shelters for people dislocated due to violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi govt has set up 9 shelters for people dislocated due to violence CM Arvind Kejriwal....

SBI Cards and Payment Services' IPO open for subscription between Mar 2-5

SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offer of around Rs 9,000 crore will open for subscription on March 2 amid volatile stock markets due to deepening concerns over coronavirus outbreak For qualified institutional buyers QIBs, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020