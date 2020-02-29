Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rock band Green Day among musicians pulling out of Asia tour dates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 00:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 00:32 IST
Rock band Green Day among musicians pulling out of Asia tour dates

U.S. rock band Green Day on Friday called off all of the Asian shows in its upcoming world tour because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest music act to pull back from performances in the region. The punk band's Hella Mega tour was planned to have taken them to Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo in early March, before a European leg due to kick off in Moscow in May.

"We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we'll be announcing the new dates very soon," Green Day said in a statement on its official website. The move followed the decision by South Korean boy band BTS - the biggest K-POP band in the world - to cancel four concerts in Seoul's Olympic stadium in April that were due to kick off its latest world tour, citing concerns over coronavirus.

BTS, whose new album "Map of the Soul:7" topped charts in Germany, France and Britain on Friday and is expected to do the same in America, has spent the past several weeks in the United States, where they recorded a performance at New York's Grand Central Station and appeared on "Carpool Karaoke" with late night TV host James Corden. BTS is currently still scheduled to perform several dates in California in late April.

Last week, British rapper Stormzy and American R&B singer Khalid also postponed all the Asian concerts on their tours from late March to mid April that would have taken them to cities including Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Prosecutors raid Costa Rican president's offices in data privacy investigation

Prosecutors raided the headquarters of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Friday as part of an investigation into possible data privacy violations by the government, the public ministry said.Alvarado and seven other high-level officia...

Paris station evacuated after protest against Congolese singer sparks fire

Police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after people started fires nearby in protest against a planned concert by a singer from the Democratic Republic of Congo.Police had banned a planned protest against the co...

A small Delhi hospital overwhelmed by wave of violence

As deadly violence erupted in the northeast of New Delhi this week, with armed mobs rampaging the streets, a small hospital located in a densely packed Muslim neighbourhood found itself at the epicentre of the unrest.Al-Hind Hospital, in th...

Delhi violence: Family's search for man missing for five days ends at morgue

Frantic search for the whereabouts of persons missing in the riots continued at different hospitals of Delhi and for the family of 22-year-old Monis it ended at the GTB Hospital morgue Monis mother was wailing outside the mortuary as the fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020