Composer Alan Menken to be honoured with Max Steiner Award

  Updated: 01-03-2020 09:44 IST
  Created: 01-03-2020 09:44 IST
Composer Alan Menken to honour with Max Steiner Award by Hollywood in Vienna gala concert on October 3. Image Credit: ANI

American composer Alan Menken is set to be conferred with the 2020 Max Steiner Film Music Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Hollywood at the Vienna gala concert on October 3. The widely appreciated composer has given some of Disney's most beloved songs, and is known for classics as 'Under the Sea', 'Be Our Guest', 'Seize the Day' and 'A Whole New World'.

"Alan Menken has received 20 Oscar nominations and has won more Academy Awards than any living artist. [He] wrote the melodies we listened to growing up from 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'Aladdin," cited Variety as Sandra Tomek, CEO and founder of Hollywood in Vienna as saying. "And now our children listen to those melodies once again through Disney's live-action adaptations of those films. Alan wrote melodies that are known around the globe and are beloved by generations. This is an extraordinary accomplishment that needs to be honoured with this award," Tomek added.

The 70-year-old legend will receive the honour at a ceremony on October 3, following the gala concert at the Vienna Concert Hall on October 2, reported Billboard. Variety also cited a statement by the composer. "I am truly honoured to be receiving the prestigious Max Steiner Award this year. I feel humbled to have my name and work associated with the brilliant and legendary Max Steiner himself." (ANI)

