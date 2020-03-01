Aditya Roy Kapur takes part in tree plantation drive in Mumbai

Taking out time for a social cause on a Sunday morning, actor Aditya Roy Kapur took part in a tree plantation drive with an NGO 'Ek Saath-The Earth Foundation' in Mumbai. The tree plantation drive was organised at a local school in Mumbai.

"I have grown up in Bombay and you always want to be able to contribute in some way to your city and I think this is the dire need. We need more trees, we need more tree cover, and it just brings about a feeling of community that we sometimes lack in big cities," Kapur told reporters. "You need to start somewhere and this is the first step," he added.

When asked about any suggestion or message that he wants to convey to people for bringing about a change in the society, he said, "It is not as tough as it looks. It is about getting together with a group of friends and saying that let's do it." The 34-year-old actor is a currently basking in the success of his latest film 'Malang3' which has already hit the Rs 50 crore mark in less than a month of its release. (ANI)

