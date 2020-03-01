Left Menu
Sophia Bush to topline CBS medical drama pilot 'Good Sam'

  • Updated: 01-03-2020 12:20 IST
"One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush will star in the title role as "Good Sam" in the CBS drama pilot The actor will play a heart surgeon in the upcoming medical drama, reported Variety.

Sam is a talented yet suppressed doctor who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss, Griff, falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to her to supervise the overbearing colleague who never acknowledged her talents and also happens to be her father "Good Sam" is written and executive produced by Katie Wech, with Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein also executive producing under their Sutton St Productions Banner. The show marks the second consecutive pilot season that Bush has signed on to lead a CBS project, after the network's drama pilot "Surveillance" last year..

